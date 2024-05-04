Advertisement

In addition to having a large fan base in Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay is well-liked throughout India and even abroad. But did you know that the actor had a cameo in a popular Hindi movie? He was seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the 2012 film Rowdy Rathore, which is a Hindi version of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu. The original flick, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty in lead roles.

Thalapathy Vijay shook a leg with Prabhudeva, Akshay Kumar

Rowdy Rathore's song Chinta Ta Chita, saw cameos from Kareena Kapoor, director Prabhudeva, and Vijay. The fact that three stars made an appearance in the music video contributed to its enormous popularity. Prabhu Deva and Vijay join Akshay on the dance floor in a memorable scene from the song, when they show off their moves with a number of background dancers.

In an interview, Prabhudeva revealed the story behind Vijay’s addition to the song. The filmmaker appears to have had little trouble persuading the actor to lend his support to Rowdy Rathore. All it took was a phone call.

"I did a Hindi film, Rowdy Rathore. At the time, I think Vijay was in Mumbai shooting for Thuppaki. I called him on the phone and informed him about the song I was shooting. And I asked him if he could make a guest appearance in the song. And he immediately said, yes, he's just a sweet person," recalled Prabhudeva.

What do we know about Rowdy Rathore?

Made with a budget of approximately ₹40 crore, Rowdy Rathore was a remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu. It was co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala. The film released on June 1, 2012, on 2,300 screens in India and around 400 screens overseas.

It revolves around Shiva (Akshay), who is a small-time conman. He is head-over-heels in love with Priya (Sonakshi Sinha), a pretty girl whom he met at a wedding he wasn't invited to. The picture-perfect world of Shiva turns upside down with the entry of a six-year-old Neha, who believes he is her father.