Published 21:12 IST, August 10th 2024

Dil Chahta Hai Turns 23: 'Sameer' Saif Ali Khan Initially Turned Down The Role Due To...

Dil Chahta Hai: The Farhan Akhtar directorial released in 2001 and featured Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.