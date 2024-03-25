Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her next big banner project, Crew. The film will feature her in the role of an air hostess along side Tabu and Kriti Sanon, also leading the film in similar roles. Ahead of the same, the actress appears to have undertaken a quick family getaway to the locales of Tanzania.

Kareena Kapoor rings in Holi abroad



On the occasion of Holi, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from her family vacation. The actress, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jehangir, are currently in Tanzania. More specifically, they are currently touring the lush confines of the Serengeti National Park in the country.

Advertisement



Kareena shared two photos - one featuring the complete family of four, and one featuring just her and Saif. Both feature the family looking onto the vast skies and endless forest cover ahead. Though the Pataudis did not celebrate Holi conventionally this time, Kareena's caption carried a reference to the festival of colours. Incidentally, the caption also carried a reference to her upcoming release, Crew. It read, "May the sky above you always be blue Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you…#Serengeti 2024"

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor is confident about her role in Crew



In a recent promotional Zoom call interaction with fans, Kareena opened up about how her character in Crew will be a version of her work that resonates most strongly with fans. It is worth noting that prior to Crew, Kareena has starred in her OTT debut Jaane Jaan, preceded by Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha - both of which carried rather somber tones.

Advertisement



She said, "It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love." Crew will be releasing in theatres on March 29.