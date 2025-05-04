Diljit Dosanjh Confirms MET Gala Debut After Good Newwz Co-star Kiara Advani, Shares First Pic From New York

MET Gala 2025: The 5th of May is going to be extra special for Indians this year. Several Indian celebrities will be walking the red carpet at the coveted MET Gala 2025. After Kiara Advani, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has confirmed his attendance at fashion's biggest night.

Diljit Dosanjh shares first photo from MET Gala 2025

Putting all rumours to rest, on May 4, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share stories from his MET Gala preparation. Teasing his debut in the first story, he simply wrote, “First Time”, accompanied by a sand clock. In the following story, he shared a monochrome photo of an outfit wrapped in a cover, on which the words ‘MET Gala’ were embroidered. The singer is yet to reveal the name of the designer who will be designing his outfit for the night.



Screengrab of Diljit Dosanjh's post | Image: Instagram

Screengrab of Diljit Dosanjh's post | Image: Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh's confirmation comes after his Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani also confirmed walking the MET steps. The mom-to-be arrived in New York on May 3 and shared a glimpse of her hotel room. She will wear an outfit custom-made by Gaurav Gupta for the gala. Before heading to New York, Kiara and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, made a pit stop in Zurich for their babymoon.

Screengrab of Kiara Advani's post | Image: Instagram

When and where to watch the MET Gala 2025 live in India?

The MET Gala 2025 red carpet will commence at 6 PM ET on May 5 in New York. This means that the fans of fashion and Hollywood in India will have to start their day early to catch the live streaming of the event on Tuesday. Vogue will exclusively host the 2025 Met Gala livestream, airing live on its digital platforms and YouTube channel.