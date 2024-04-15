Advertisement

Dljit Dosanjh, who is currently basking in the success of his film Amar Singh Chamkila, recently held a concert in Mumbai. During the concert, the actor-singer was seen addressing his audience and talking about breaking the Punjabi stereotype. Diljit, who was the first Indian artist in the history of Coachella to perform at the event in California last year, is also an active actor in Punjab and Bollywood. He is known for his unique fashion sense and is also one of the favourite singers of people across the globe who throng to his concerts every time it is held anywhere in the world.

Image credit: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

What did Diljit say at his concert?

While Diljit Dosanjh's recent Mumbai concert made headlines for several reasons including the star-studded audience to the singer giving a shout-out to his Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor, what caught people's attention was the singer's address to his audience.

Image credit: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

A day after his concert, Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram handle to share a series of photos and videos from his concert. The photos were of the packed venue and female fans holding 'Marry Me, Diljit' placards. It also gave a glimpse of fans who were seen shedding tears of happiness and Punjabis present in the crowd doing bhangra.

One of the videos from the post sees Diljit interacting with his fans from the stage. He said, "They said Punjabis aren’t fashionable and I said, I will show you. They said Punjabis can’t act in films, I showed them I could. They said Punjabis can’t go to Mumbai, and I proved them wrong."

He also talked about how it was assumed that Punjabi singers cannot sell tickets for the bar arena and do Illuminati. In the same video, he continued, "They said Punjabis can’t sell tickets for the bar arena, I had the stadium packed at my concert. They said Punjabis can’t do Illuminati, I said, I will do ‘Di-Luminati."

Image credit: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

At the end of the video, Diljit also announced his upcoming concert Vancouver which will be held on April 27.

What more happened during Diljit's concert in Mumbai?

Diljit's concert was attended by actors Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma, Kriti Sanon, and Tamannaah Bhatia among others. During the concert, Diljit performed the songs Love, Naina, Vibe, and Ek Kudi among various hits.

Image credit: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit also gave a shoutout to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who he has worked with in the films Good Newzz, Udta Punjab, and Crew. Despite, Kareena's absence from the concert, Diljit was heard saying, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (There might be Rihanna, there might be Beyonce, but we have Kareena).”