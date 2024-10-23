Published 12:50 IST, October 24th 2024
Dimple Kapadia Refuses To Get Clicked With Daughter Twinkle Khanna, Says 'I Don't Pose With Juniors'
Dimple Kapadia attended the premiere of her film Go Noni Go at the ongoing Mumbai International Film Festival 2024. The film also stars Manav Kaul, Athiya Shett
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Twinkle Khanna at a movie screening | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:47 IST, October 23rd 2024