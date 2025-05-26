Dino Morea Questioned by Economic Offences Wing In Mithi River Scam Case

Dino Morea is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Housefull 5. However, the actor has found himself in trouble after his name surfaced during the investigation into financial irregularities in the river cleaning project. The actor was summoned after officials discovered phone conversations between him, his brother, and the prime accused Ketan Kadam. On Monday, the actor appeared before the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) at 11 AM for questioning in the Mithi River Cleaning Scam Case. The questioning is still underway.

All about the Mithi River Cleaning Scam Case

It has been reported that there are some financial irregularities in the rental of silt pusher machines and dredging equipment by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The officials allege Ketan Kadam and Jau Joshi charged the civic body high rates for machinery. The officials believed the scam was done in collusion with executives from Matprop and BMC's Storm Water Drains department.

Dino Morea excited for release of Housefull 5

The actor is part of the ensemble star cast of Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff. The female leads are Chitrangada Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez.