Dipika Chikhlia became a household name for her portrayal of Goddess Sita In Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana. While Dipika has always expressed gratitude for her role, not many know that before foraying into the TV industry was working in the film industry. In a recent interview, she revealed approaching Raj Kapoor for the lead role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). However, he rejected her owing to her age.

When Dipika Chikhlia was rejected by Raj Kapoor for Ram Teri Ganga Maili

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Dipika recalled doing small movies and second-person roles. She was not happy with her career and was planning to leave the industry when Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Jain’s best friend’s father told Dipika’s father that Raj Kapoor was looking for a fresh face for a film. “I went to meet Raj Kapoor. He asked my age; I was 17 years old then. He said you are too young. Let me tell you,” she shared.

(A file photo of Dipika Chikhlia | Image: Instagram)

On being rejected, Dipika was quite upset but little did she know that this rejection was a blessing in disguise. When the movie released, she went to watch it with her mother. She was shocked after watching the movie and thanked god that Raj Kapoor rejected her. “I was shocked after watching the movie. I thought thank God the matter did not progress; otherwise, how would I have refused. I realised that if I had done Ram Teri Ganga Maili then I would not have been able to become Sita of Ramayana,” she recalled.

For the unversed, Ram Teri Ganga Maili attracted controversy owing to scenes featuring Mandakini breastfeeding and bathing in a transparent saree.

(A still from the movie | Image: YouTube)

What else do we know about Ram Teri Ganga Maili?

Helmed by Raj Kapoor, the movie starred Rajiv Kapoor alongside Mandakini. It was Raj Kapoor’s last film and was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1985.

