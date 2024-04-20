Advertisement

Celebrated director Rajkumar Hirani has given many memorable and hit movies to Hindi cinema such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, 3 Idiots and PK. Now, it has been reported that the director's son Vir is all set to take his legacy forward by joining the industry. Now after direction, he will be making his debut as an actor, as per ANI.

Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir to debut with this movie

Vir Hirani is all set to make his acting debut with the play Letters from Suresh. Directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan, the play narrates a hauntingly beautiful story of human relationships through letters. Presented for the very first time in India, Rajiv Joseph's Letters from Suresh is a rare dramatic gem that tells the story of four unique characters, tethered by love, loss, tenderness - and a yearning for human connection.

(A family portrait | Image: Rediff)

Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the prestigious RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Vir has been making short films since his teenage years. He made his directorial debut with Return Gift, which premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Rajkumar Hirani | Image: Instagram)

What is Rajkumar Hirani busy with...

The director is basking in the success of his last directorial Dunki, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. Now, the director, who will be making his OTT debut is busy working on his next project. Earlier this year, he told PTI, "I'm doing an OTT show, which we actually start shooting this month. I'm a showrunner for that, I'm not directing it. It's a show for Hotstar (Disney Hotstar) and Vikrant Massey is playing a role in it."

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)