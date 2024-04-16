Advertisement

Divya Bharti was just 19 years old when she passed away. With multiple successful blockbuster films under her belt, she was at the height of her career and one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. It was claimed that she died after falling from the fifth-floor balcony of her Mumbai flat, rising speculations about attempted suicide. Although there have been numerous rumours of a conspiracy surrounding her death, Divya Bharti’s Rang co-star Kamal Sadanah has now spoken out about her untimely passing.

Divya Bharti had no 'problems', says Kamal Sadanah

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal discussed the tough moment when he learned about the death of his co-star and close friend, Divya Bharti. Recalled as one of the most horrifying moments in Indian film history, millions of Divya's admirers are still interested in learning the truth about what ‘really killed’ her. Speaking about the same, Kamal refuted reports that speculated Divya had committed suicide and suggested that instead, she may have fallen from the balcony due to alcohol.

The actor said, “My belief was she had a couple of drinks at that time and she was just farting around. I think she was in that energy and she slipped. I truly believe it was just an accident. I mean I was just shooting with her you know till a few days before and she was fine. There were no problems with her. She had great films which she had completed. She had her whole lineup of films she was being signed for.”

Advertisement

Divya Bharti’s father confirms her death to be an accident

Following the premature demise of Divya Bharti, the actress' father issued a statement to the media about her death. Even though many were skeptical about whether she committed suicide or was murdered, the actress' father reportedly stated that Divya's death was an accident. He explained that the actress plummeted to the ground because her flats' balconies did not have grill protection.

Advertisement

Divya passed away on April 5, 1993, after she reportedly fell off her balcony while intoxicated. The actress was married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala at that time. Following her death, Sajid married Warda Khan in 2000.