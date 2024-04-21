Advertisement

Do Aur Do Pyaar hit the big screens on April 19. The romantic drama movie explores the complexities of modern-day relationships and stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Ileana D Cruz in major roles. Despite a star-studded cast, the film failed to strike a chord with the audience at the box office.

Do Aur Do Pyaar struggles to cross ₹1 crore on day 2

Vidya Balan starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar opened to a dismal ₹0.55 crore at the domestic box office. The film has registered a growth on day 2, owing to the weekend holiday. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, on day 2 (April 20), the romantic drama minted ₹0.85 crores.

The film’s total collection in India stands at a modest ₹1.40 in the two-day theatrical run. The coming days remain crucial to assess if the movie can register further growth. Before this, Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat, too underperformed at the box office. The whodunit murder mystery raked in only ₹5.79 crore in a week’s run.

What else do we know about Do Aur Do Pyaar?

Do Aur Do Pyaar marks the feature film debut of ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Pratik Gandhi, who will be starring in a romantic drama for the first time opened up about his reaction when he was offered the movie. Speaking to IANS, the actor said that his commitment to the project was as swift as love at first sight. "I was delighted to be offered my first romantic script and that too opposite Vidya, Sendhil, and Ileana, all amazing actors," Gandhi said.

Explaining why he opted for "something light", Gandhi said that after Scam 1992, he was inundated with dramas and biopics, so was looking to do something light, fun, and different. He added, “We are all romantic at heart, contrary to our screen image. I fell in love with the film and its world on reading it, and I said 'yes' almost immediately.” Originally, the film was slated to release on March 29, but a few days ago, makers unveiled the new date - April 19. The film is presented by Applause Entertainment and is an Ellipsis Entertainment production.



(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement