Do Aur Do Pyaar hit the big screens on April 19. The film features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D Cruz in the lead roles. After a three-day theatrical run, the film has failed to impress the audience.

Do Aur Do Pyaar registers growth on the first weekend

Do Aur Do Pyaar opened to a decent ₹0.55 crore on the first day. The romantic drama continued to rake low in the subsequent days. On day 2, (April 20), the Vidya Balan starrer minted ₹0.95 crore at the domestic box office.

On the third day (April 21) Do Aur Do Pyaar minted ₹1.15 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The movie’s total stands at a decent ₹2.65 crore after 3-day in theatres.

Did you know Do Aur Do Pyaar is an adaptation of a Hollywood film?

Do Aur Do Pyaar is an adaptation of Azazel Jacobs' 2017 American film The Lovers, featuring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts. Guha Thakurta, the director of the film, said the Hindi version differs slightly from the original. “… Any relationship drama, when you change the country and culture, everything changes, we’ve also changed the age group of the couple,” she said, adding they reworked the story over the course of a year and a half.

Do Aur Do Pyaar was initially set to arrive in theatres on March 29 alongside Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The makers later decided to change the release date to avoid the clash between two “women-oriented” films, said the director.

