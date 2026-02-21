Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Film Beats Taapsee Pannu's Courtroom Drama With Just ₹25 Lakh

Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi Box Office Collection: Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic film and Taapsee Pannu's hard-hitting drama released on Friday. Both films received positive reviews from critics and audiences, but met with lukewarm earnings on opening day. However, given the positive reaction, the collection of both films might spike on the second day.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1

Ravi Udyawar's directorial earned ₹1.25 crore at the box office on the first day. Do Deewane Seher Mein had an overall 9.29 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with maximum reported in Jaipur (16 per cent). Marking the first on-screen pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, the film follows two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai who find love while struggling with self-acceptance. Apart from Siddhant and Mrunal, the film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza and Viraj Gehlani in key roles.

Assi box office collection day 1

Anubhav Sinha's directorial managed to earn ₹1 crore at the box office in India on the opening day. Assi had an overall 7.38 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with maximum reported in Chennai (22.67 per cent). The film follows the story of a lawyer (played by Taapsee Pannu) who takes on a case involving sexual assault and her journey to seek justice for her client. The film not only focuses on the sexual assault case but also offers a deep insight into the legal process and court hearings.

Despite belonging to different genres, Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi are impacting each other's business. It would be interesting to see which one takes the lead at the opening weekend, with both running neck-to-neck at the box office.