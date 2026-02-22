Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Mrunal Thakur And Taapsee Pannu's Films Tie On Saturday, Mints ₹1.60 Crore

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection: Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic drama is facing a tough fight with Taapsee Pannu's courtroom thriller, as the film has matched the pace on the second day of the release. This indicates that the film might top the opening weekend.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, Siddhant and Mrunal starrer earned ₹1.60 crore at the box office. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹2.85 crore in India, across 3,302 shows. The film's total gross collections were ₹3.42 crore. Do Deewane Seher Mein had an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.42 per cent on Saturday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (29.3 per cent).

Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai who find love while struggling with self-acceptance. Apart from Siddhant and Mrunal, the film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza and Viraj Gehlani in key roles.

Assi box office collection day 2

The courtroom drama, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, earned ₹1.60 crore at the box office, taking the two-day total collection to ₹2.60 crore in India, across 3,435 shows. The film is just ₹25 lakh away from matching the pace of Do Deewane Seher Mein. Assi benefited from positive word-of-mouth and is likely to push Mrunal starrer behind in the first week of the release.

Assi had an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.17 per cent on Saturday, with the maximum reported in Bengaluru (16 per cent).

The film follows the story of a lawyer (played by Taapsee Pannu) who takes on a case involving sexual assault and her journey to seek justice for her client. The film not only focuses on the sexual assault case but also offers a deep insight into the legal process and court hearings.

