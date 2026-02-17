Don 3 Controversy: Aamir Khan Refuses Playing Peacemaker In Ranveer Singh And Farhan Akhtar's Dispute

Earlier today, it was reported that Aamir Khan played mediator between Ranveer Singh and Excel Studio. The actor who is a member of the Producers Guild of India invited the producers, including Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), Ektaa Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms Joint Managing Director), Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar (Tiger Baby Films co-founder), and Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO) at his residence where they discussed the matter.

However, according to Bollywood Hungama, the reports are untrue, and no such meeting happened at the actor's residence in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan refutes Peacemaker claims

When Bollywood Hungama reached out to Aamir Khan to confirm the reports, the actor "flatly denied" any hand in Ranveer and Farhan's dispute.

A day ago, several producers were snapped leaving Aamir Khan's residence late at night, hinting they visited the actor's house to discuss the matter.

What is the Don 3 controversy?

Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani reached out to the producers' body to seek the compensation of ₹40 crore they lost after the sudden exit of Ranveer Singh. They have also urged the Guild to form a resolution against the unreasonable demands of Ranveer and other actors. Ranveer, on the other hand, is upset with how casually a potential cash cow like Don was treated by the stakeholders, and left the project due to the sheer incompetence of the banner to deal with a mega-film like Don 3.

Don 3 was announced in 2023, and since then, it has been in the pre-production stage. The film was supposed to go on the floors earlier this year, but Ranveer backed out of the project, citing various reasons, including constant delays in the filming.