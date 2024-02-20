Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

Don 3: Kiara Advani Comes Onboard Ranveer Singh Starrer, Sidharth Malhotra Reacts

Kiara Advani has been announced as the latest name to join the cast for Don 3. Husband Sidharth Malhotra has now shared his reaction to the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra | Image:sidmalhotra/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The makers of Don 3 recently announced a notable new name, joining the cast of their much-awaited film - Kiara Advani. Director Farhan Akhtar welcomed Kiara on-board via a special post announcement. Sidharth Malhotra, has now reacted to the same.

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kiara Advani joining Don 3


In a joint post from Kiara Advani and Excel Movies - the production house bankrolling Don 3, news of the actress' association with the film was shared with the audience. Though there was no first look of Kiara as part of the Don Universe, the news still counts as one of the foremost casting announcements for Bollywood this year. 

Expressing his support for the same, Sidharth has simply liked the post and is yet to verbally express his thoughts on the same. It is worth noting in this regard, that Sidharth and Kiara have never shied away from voicing their support for one another on the professional front. Earlier last month, when the official trailer for Indian Police Force dropped, Kiara was among the first to share it to her Instagram stories with the caption "Dilli ka launda".

When will Don 3 go on floors?


Don 3 was officially announced by Farhan Akhtar back in August of 2023. As per an OTT Play report, the pre-production of the film is slated to commence in March. The actual filming itself, is set to go on floors in August. The report adds that though the film will begin shooting in Mumbai, the crew will eventually mark a shift to Europe where the remaining schedules will be canned out. 

Also relevant in this regard, is the dismal audience reaction to news of Ranveer Singh being cast as the lead of Don 3. Addressing the same, Ranveer penned a lengthy note at the time of the announcement, which professed how he understood the responsibility of taking this franchise ahead, and how he plans on doing complete justice with the same. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

a day ago
