Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Don 3 Set To Go On Floors, 'Big Surprises' Await In Ranveer Singh Starrer - Read Details

Don 3 will hit the big screen in 2025. While Ranveer Singh is announced as the main lead in the Farhan Akhtar directorial, more details are awaited.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Don 3 is one of the most anticipated films in the coming years. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film is the third part of the franchise helmed by Farhan Akhtar. As per sources, the film will go on floors later this year. 

Don 3 is currently in the casting stage, according to sources 

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh-led Don 3 will go on floors soon. A source close to the development of the franchise film told the publication that the film is currently in the casting stage right now. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh is announced as the headliner of the project, but the female lead and other cast members of the film are yet to be officially announced. It is being speculated that Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi might play pivotal roles in the thriller. 

The source told the publication, “The film is currently in the casting stage. It’s 100% true that the pre-production of Don 3 will commence next month. The team will then start shooting the film in August this year. There were surprising twists in the first two Don movies. Similarly, it is said that Don 3 too will have some surprises in store for the audience.” 

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism for Don 3 

During a popular chat show, Ranveer was asked to deliver an automated message to those who thought he wasn’t fit for the role in Don 3. To this, the actor urged the audience to give him a chance. He said, “Ek chance dedo, 12-13 saal me thik thak hi kaam kiya hai maine, toh ek mauka toh banta hai (Give me a chance, I have done decent work in the last 12-13 years, so I deserve a chance).”

In August, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and shared a long post in which he asked the audience to show the new Don (Ranveer Singh) the same affection that they showed to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Announcing the film, he shared the first look of the actor in which he is mouthing the iconic dialogue, "Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab, puchte hai ye sab. Unse keh do ki fir jaag utha hu main aur phir saamne jald aane ko..."

(With inputs from IANS) 

 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

