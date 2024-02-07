Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Don 3 Update: Ranveer Singh Led, Farhan Akhtar Helmed Action-Thriller To Go On Floors On THIS Date?

Don 3 was officially confirmed to be in the works by Farhan Akhtar, back in August 2023. The film appears to be going on floors sometime soon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh | Image:ranveersingh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Even before Don 3 was officially announced, there was immense internet conjecture surrounding the particulars of the project. Farhan Akhtar put these speculations to rest when he formally announced the film back in August of 2023. The latest update now suggests that the film will go on floors in a matter of weeks.

Don 3 to go on floors soon?


As per a recent OTT Play report, the Farhan Akhtar helmed third installment of the uber-successful Don franchise will officially go on floors in a matter of weeks. The exact timeline for the same suggested by the report stands at March 2024. March 2024 is when the pre-production of the film will go on floors. The actual filming, as per the report, is slated to begin in August of 2023.

Further sharing details about the film's shooting schedules, the reports affirms that Don 3 will commence filming in Mumbai itself. Post this, the team will jet off to Europe to carry forth the schedule. Don 3 will evidently be mounted as a paradigm shift for the franchise as the previous two installments featured a separate actor in the lead.

Ranveer Singh's casting in Don 3 had garnered a lukewarm reaction


The news of Ranveer Singh being the new face of the franchise had garnered mixed reactions from the audience. Singh himself however, is completely geared to take ahead the Don legacy in his own way. Once the casting decision was made public, Ranveer penned a lengthy note, shared to his social media handles, Singh reflected how full-circle it felt for him, to be brought on board the "Don dynasty". He also promised fans of the franchise that he would not disappoint them in how he took the legacy forward.

Excerpts from his note read, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! ..I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years...And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’."

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:26 IST

