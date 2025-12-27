Updated 27 December 2025 at 12:21 IST
Drishyam 3 Producer To Sue Akshaye Khanna Over 'Unprofessional' Exit From Franchise, Says 'Success Has Gone Into His Head'
As Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar, reports suggest that he will not be part of Drishyam 3. Reports have also claimed that a producer criticised him over alleged unprofessional behaviour.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Akshaye Khanna Exits From Drishyam 3? | Image: Republic World
Akshaye Khanna has gone viral for his intense and raw performance as Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. Fans have hailed him as the “performer of the year”, especially after his strong back-to-back performances in Chhaava and Dhurandhar. As he enjoys this wave of success, reports suggest that he will not be part of Drishyam 3. Reports have also claimed that a producer criticised him over alleged unprofessional behaviour.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.