Drishyam 3 Producer To Sue Akshaye Khanna Over 'Unprofessional' Exit From Franchise, Says 'Success Has Gone Into His Head'

Akshaye Khanna has gone viral for his intense and raw performance as Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. Fans have hailed him as the “performer of the year”, especially after his strong back-to-back performances in Chhaava and Dhurandhar. As he enjoys this wave of success, reports suggest that he will not be part of Drishyam 3. Reports have also claimed that a producer criticised him over alleged unprofessional behaviour.