Published 19:15 IST, October 12th 2024

Durga Puja 2024: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly, Tanishaa Mukerji Partake In Sindoor Khela

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, cousins and actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji bid farewell to the idol of Goddess Durga with the ritual Sindoor Khela along with friends and family members.

Reported by: Asian News International
Bollywood actress partake in Sindoor khela
Bollywood actress partake in Sindoor khela | Image: Varinder Chawla
