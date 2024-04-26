Advertisement

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Merry Christmas, revealed that she was offered a Hollywood project recently. However, she turned down the offer. The actress spoke to Variety, where she opened up about how she always put the audience first by aligning with her choices throughout her career.

That will be a whole new leaf in my book: Katrina Kaif

In an interview with the portal, the actress revealed being approached for a Hollywood project, but owing to unforeseen circumstances, she had to turn down the offer. However, she believes that it will happen against her and will mark a new chapter in her career. “I do believe it will happen, and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book, so to speak, and really exciting,” Kaif said.

(A file photo of Katrina Kaif | Image: Instagram)

The actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the heist-base movie Boom, but it bombed at the box office. The actress gained fame in 2005 after starring in David Dhawan's directorial Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Since then the actress has given many hit movies such as Partner, Welcome, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.



What kind of role does Katrina Kaif want to focus on now?

In the same segment, the actress shared that she had always put the audiences first throughout her career choice. However, now she wants to find a balance in her career regarding what story she feels is going to connect with the audience and how she connects to it personally. "This is just exactly what I want to be doing right now,” the actress said.



What's next for Katrina Kaif?

The actress was last seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan starrer Merry Christmas. Although the film received positive reviews, with the performances of the actors receiving praise, it was a box office failure. It was about two strangers, who met on a fateful Christmas Eve. However, a night of delirious romance turns into a nightmare. She will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Super Soldier.

