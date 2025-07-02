DYK Metro...In Dino's Zamaana Lage Is Inspired From Qaisar Ul Zafri And Munni Begum's Popular Ghazal

Metro...In Dino is a musical drama directed by Anurag Basu. The film features an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie will hit screens on July 4, and the entire music album has been released. One particular song, Zamaana Lage, has become a chartbuster with 54 million views on YouTube. But little is it known that the song is based on a popular ghazal.

What ghazal is Metro…In Dino song, Zamaana Lage, based on?

Along with becoming a cult-classic over the years, Life In A Metro is also highly celebrated for featuring one of the best albums in the industry. The songs from the film remain evergreen and are cherished even today. While the initial response to the tracks from the sequel has not been the greatest, a song, Zamaana Lage, has garnered buzz. Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh have lent their vocals for the song while Pritam has composed the music.



Also Read: Why Distributors Are To Blame For Maa's Mediocre Box Office Biz

The lyrics of the song come from a popular ghazal by the iconic Qaisar Al Zafri, Tumhare Sheher Ka Mausam Bada Suhana Lage, Ek Shaam Chura Lun Agar Bura Naa Lage. The first known adaptation of these lyrics was done by Munni Begum. Along with Qaisar Al Zafri, the Metro…In Dino song also includes lyrics by Sandeep Shrivastava, making the new song slightly different from the ghazal. However, OG music fans would argue that the film song largely differs from the ghazal since the old-time charm is lost amid the new lyrics and less seasoned music.



Also Read: Naseeruddin Shares A Cryptic Message After Deleting Post Backing Diljit

Google the lyrics: What Zamaane Lage makers told Shashwat Singh on remaking the ghazal