Nushrratt Bharuccha made her debut in Bollywood in 2006 after working in the television industry for several years before it. The actress, who was last seen in the survival drama Akelli, is best known for her performance in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Dream Girl. In an old interview, the actress admitted that she was one of the girls shortlisted for the film Slumdog Millionaire.

Why was Nushrratt Bharuccha not selected for Slumdog Millionaire?

In an old interview with IANS Nushrratt Bharuccha confessed that she was shortlisted for Dev Patel-led Slumdog Millionaire which also starrer Anil Kapoor. The film was nominated in 10 categories at the Academy Awards and won 8 Oscars. Frieda Pinto ultimately played the female lead in the film.

Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto in Slumdog Millionaire | Image: IMDb

Talking about the same, Nushrratt said, “I think my image is stuck in other people's perception. I was one of the shortlisted girls for the female lead of the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire along with Freida Pinto.” She also shared the reason for her rejection. She shared, “ But I was not finalised because of my looks. (Director) Danny Boyle's team sat me down and explained that I did not look like a girl coming from a slum area. I was told that I am a damn good actor and everything is perfect except the fact that my look doesn't fit the character.”

When Nushrratt Bharuccha hit out at ‘grading’ culture in Bollywood

In an old interview with News Nation, Nushrratt Bharuccha spoke about the one thing she wanted to change about Bollywood. Bharuccha said if given a chance, she would like to remove the “grading system” that is prevalent in Bollywood. She said industry folks often ‘label actors and artists as A-grade, B-grade and so on.’ Bharuccha added, “I don’t know how one can label others into grades and lists, or what qualifications are required to do that.”

A file photo of Nushrratt Bharuccha | image: Instagram

Nushrratt was last seen in the survival drama movie Akelli which is currently streaming on Jio Prime.