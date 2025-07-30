DYK Saiyara Director Mohit Suri Is Related To Alia Bhatt, Here's How

Mohit Suri must be over the moon with the ongoing success parade of his recent film Saiyaara. The debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s musical romance screened in the theatres on July 18 and has breached the ₹200 crore mark and is swiftly moving towards entering the ₹300 crore club. With this, Murder 2, Ek Villain, and Aashiqui 2 maker Mohit Suri is back in the spotlight and this time not just for his cinematic win but also for his deep family ties in Bollywood.

Did you know Mohit Suri and Alia Bhatt are brother and sister?

Mohit Suri is known for making some iconic romantic films. But not many know about his personal life or that he is related to a big Bollywood family. He was reportedly born in Mumbai to Daksh Suri and Heena Suri. He grew up around the Bhatt family, as his mother is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s real sister. This makes Mohit the maternal first cousin of Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, and Vishesh Bhatt. He is also Emraan Hashmi’s second cousin. With Mahesh, Mukesh, and Robin Bhatt as his uncles, filmmaking kind a obvious runs in the bloodline.

A Reddit user recently discovered this and shared their thoughts online. The user explained that while looking up Mohit Suri’s other films, he found out Malang director is the son of Heena Suri, Mahesh Bhatt’s sister. The user wrote, “He is his Mama, that makes him first cousin to Alia. But despite being a good director, he never cast Alia in any of his films and chose Shraddha, who was Alia’s competitor back then during Aashiqui and Ek Villain days.”

