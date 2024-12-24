DYK THIS Actor Was Rejected For Antagonist Role In Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a romantic drama and one of the longest-running movies in Bollywood. The classic film has given the world one of the best on-screen and established a huge career for debutant director Aditya Chopra. An interesting revelation has surfaced when actor Parmeet Sethi revealed how he had landed the role in the cult classic.

Parmeet Sethi was the first choice for negative role in DDLJ?

In a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel, Parmeet Sethi revealed than the he was initially cast for the role of Kuljeet Singh in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. He said that he had called up director Aditya Chopra for the audition.

Parmeet Sethi in DDLJ | Source: Instagram

Post audition, Parmeet’s positive portrayal in TV show Dastaan made Aditya Chopra feel the actor would bring good eneergy to the role. Archana Puran Singh then later said how she being from Delhi helped him to teach few mannerisms so that he can portray the attitude in ease. Parmeet concluded saying that Aditya Chopra confirmed his role after watching his audition in silence. Post that, Aditya stopped up and said, “You are my Kuljeet”.

About Parmeet Sethi

Parmeet Sethi is best known for his portrayal of Kuljeet Singh in DDLJ. For the unversed, DDLJ was his Bollywood debut. He has also been part of several films including Dhadkan, Om Jai Jagdish, Lakshya, Baabul, Dil Dhadakne Do and Dastaan among others.

File photo of Parmeet Sethi | Source: IMDb