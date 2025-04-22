DYK Vicky Kaushal Plays A Crucial Role In Akshay Kumar And R. Madhavan Starrer Kesari 2?

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Kesari 2 has hit the big screens on April 18. The movie based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and received positive reviews from critics and cine-goers alike. However, it is less known that Vicky Kaushal, who is basking in the success of his latest release Chhaava, has also featured in the Akshay Kumar starrer.



What role does Vicky Kaushal play in Kesari 2?

Vicky Kaushal delivers the opening narration in Kesari Chapter 2. While the actor does not make a on-camera appearance, his voice is used to give the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh incident and what happened after General Dyer opened fire at the thousands of innocent people gathered in the Bagh for the festival of Baisakhi on February 13, 1919. The actor's part is in the first 10 minutes of the film, which Akshay Kumar specifically requested that cine-goers to not miss.



Addressing the media at the screening of Kesari 2 on April 17, Akshay Kumar said, “To all the people who will be coming to watch the film, I request that you not miss the beginning of it. The first 10 minutes of this film are the most important thing. I am sure that it will reach everyone through your camera. The people who have decided to watch this film will know that they should not be late. They should come at the right time. And the 10 minutes of this film start from there."

