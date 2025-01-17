Published 22:43 IST, January 17th 2025
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Not The Lowest Hindi Opener Of 2025 So Far
The movie, which has been mired in controversies and was delayed by months pending CBFC clearance, collected ₹2.39 crore on its opening day.
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 1: Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency hit theatres on January 17. While the political drama had a slow opening at the box office as per early estimates, it has received positive feedback from viewers. Emergency is also not the lowest Hindi opener in 2025 so far as its opening day collections are expected to be a little more than Sonu Sood starrer Fateh, which released on January 10.
Emergency off to a slow start at the box office
The movie, which has been mired in controversies and was delayed by months pending CBFC clearance, collected ₹2.39 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office. Most audiences were limited to Pune, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Emergency edged past Fateh (₹2.4 crore) to not become the lowest Hindi opener of 2025 so far.
With positive reviews coming its way, the collections of the film are expected to rise in the coming days.
What audience said about Emergency?
In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, moviegoers shared their thoughts after watching the first half of the film. "The first half was really good. The characters have been portrayed well, the cinematography is impressive, and the acting is excellent. So far, I'm enjoying it," Shyam, a moviegoer, told ANI after the interval.
Another fan, Rajkumar, added, "The film is very well-made. I hope Kangana creates more amazing movies like this in the future." The political drama, which had a lukewarm start at the box office, stars Anupam Kher apart from Kangana in the film. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik.
