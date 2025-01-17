Emergency Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Not The Lowest Hindi Opener Of 2025 So Far

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 1: Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency hit theatres on January 17. While the political drama had a slow opening at the box office as per early estimates, it has received positive feedback from viewers. Emergency is also not the lowest Hindi opener in 2025 so far as its opening day collections are expected to be a little more than Sonu Sood starrer Fateh, which released on January 10.

BTS still from Emergency set | Image: X

Emergency off to a slow start at the box office

The movie, which has been mired in controversies and was delayed by months pending CBFC clearance, collected ₹2.39 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office. Most audiences were limited to Pune, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Emergency edged past Fateh (₹2.4 crore) to not become the lowest Hindi opener of 2025 so far.

Emergency released on January 17 | Image: X

With positive reviews coming its way, the collections of the film are expected to rise in the coming days.

What audience said about Emergency?

In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, moviegoers shared their thoughts after watching the first half of the film. "The first half was really good. The characters have been portrayed well, the cinematography is impressive, and the acting is excellent. So far, I'm enjoying it," Shyam, a moviegoer, told ANI after the interval.

Emergency stars Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi | Image: X