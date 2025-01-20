Published 23:32 IST, January 20th 2025
Emergency Vs Azaad Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Films Crash On Monday, Kangana Ranaut Starrer Performs Slightly Better
Emergency Vs Azaad Box Office Collection: Both the movies hit the big screens on January 17 and have failed to impress the audience at the ticketing counter.
Emergency Vs Azaad Box Office Collection: Both films hit the big screens on January 17 and opened to a lukewarm response in the domestic market. The films registered growth in the subsequent days. However, the political drama based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as well as the debut film of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn crashed on the first Monday of release.
Emergency crashes at the box office on the first Monday of release
Emergency opened to a decent ₹ 2.5 Cr. The movie was released alongside Rasha Thadani and Amaan Devgn's Azaad on January 17. While the Kangana Ranaut starrer has performed much better, the collections of the film remain dismal, at best.
The movie minted ₹3.6 crore on the first Saturday of release while it raked on ₹4.25 crore on Sunday, in an phenomenal jump. However, on the first Monday of release, the Kangana Ranaut movie minted only ₹1 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnlik. The movie's total sits at a decent ₹11 crore. Directed by the Queen actress herself, the film revolves around the historic Emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. It also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik.
Azaad shows no signs of growth at the box office
Azaad marks the Bollywood debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. Despite the star machinery promoting the film and the song Ui Amma creating good buzz, the movie failed to garner attention on the big screens. The drama opened to ₹1.5 crore in the domestic market. It minted ₹1.3 crore on Saturday and ₹1.75 crore on Sunday.
On the first Monday of release, the film was unable to touch the ₹1 crore mark, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The total collection of the movie is ₹5.08 crore, which is half of Emergency's total collection.
