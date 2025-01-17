Emergency X Review: Netizens Call Kangana Ranaut Starrer A 'Masterpiece', Hail Actress' Performace As Indira Gandhi

Emergency X Review: Kangana Ranaut starrer has finally hit the theatres today, January 17, after much delay and controversy. The movie which chronicles the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is being hailed by the audience. Several cinemagoers watched the early show and flooded the social media with their positive responce. They are also hailing Kangana's acting, who plays the role of Indira Gandhi, and direction.

Emergency earns positive reviews from the audience

A film critic Sathish Kumar gave four stars out of five and wrote, "Kangana Ranaut has captured the essence of our history with such honesty. The performances are gripping, the visuals are stunning and the music hits every emotional beat. This film is truly a must-watch for anyone who values our history."



Joginder Tuteja, a film critic, wrote, "Kangana is Indira, and Indira is Kangana". He hailed the actress' excellence in portraying the former PM and added that the storytelling was right. He also hailed the performance of other actors in the movie, like Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman. An excerpt of his review read, "A story like this will always be seen from different perspectives, which means there will be debates and polarised views. However, that’s what makes the film engaging as well. Technically too, the film is polished which showcases Kangana’s good hold over the medium. Both as the director and an actress, she does well. This one deserves a watch if you like to watch a piece of history to be seen at the big screen."

A user wrote, "Pure goosebumps throughout first half, this alone can eat careers of thousands wannabe."

Another wrote, "Emergency is both a history lesson and a thriller. #KanganaRanaut direction is on point! a film that captures the ruthlessness of power. The period detailing is spot on, and the screenplay never loses momentum. A gripping, intense watch that leaves you thinking."

"I thought I knew about the Emergency, but watching this film hit differently. It’s like seeing history unfold in real-time.The way Kangana embodies Indira Gandhi is (fire emoticon)," wrote a fan.

Emergency banned in Punjab?

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday held protests outside cinemas at many places in Punjab against the release of Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" resulting in the film not being released in most places, per PTI. Many cinemas in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda did not screen the movie. The police force was deployed outside the malls and cinemas in the state.