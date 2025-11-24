Emotional Video: Dharmendra Fans Break Down Outside His Residence As Family Stays Out Of Bounds After Funeral

Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema’s original ‘He-Man’, passed away on November 24. He was 89. His last rites took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, where his family and members of the film industry gathered to pay their last respects.

Dharmendra leaves behind a remarkable legacy of iconic performances and a film career that generations of audiences admired.

Soon after the news broke, a large number of fans gathered outside Dharmendra’s residence and the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, to pay their last respects, with many moved to tears.

A fan of the legendary actor even dressed as Dharam paaji and stood outside the crematorium.

Another video showed an elderly woman who could not hold back her emotions while speaking about her favourite hero, Dharam paaji. She shared her sadness about not being able to see his last glimpse.

In a separate video, a devoted fan of Dharam paaji appeared even more heartbroken because he was unable to pay his respects inside the crematorium due to the security arrangements.

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month and was discharged on November 12. He had been unwell for a while.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta and many other colleagues from the industry arrived at the funeral to pay their respects to the legendary actor, whose career in Indian cinema spanned more than six decades.