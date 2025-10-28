Emotional Video: Satish Shah's Ailing Wife Joins Sonu Nigam In Crooning Tere Mere Sapne At Actor's Prayer Meet

Actors, filmmakers and celebrities from the world of films and television came together for the prayer meet of Satish Shah in Mumbai on October 27. The fraternity came together to pay final respects to the late actor, who passed away on October 25 at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. Several inside photos and videos from the prayer meet have emerged on the internet. One particular video shows Satish Shah's wife, Madhu, crooning to one of his favourite songs with ace Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam.

Following the prayer meet of Satish Shah, his good friend and the producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, JD Majethia, took to his Instagram account to share an inside video from the ceremony. In the clip, the actor's wife, Madhu, who is reportedly battling Alzheimer's disease, could be heard crooning to the song, Tere Mere Sapne. The visibly frail former actress joined Sonu Nigam, who gave an emotional and heartwarming tribute to Satish Shah by performing his favourite songs. The duo's rendition of Md Rafi's Tere Mere Sapne brought tears to everyone attending the ceremony.

JD Majethia shared the video with the caption, "Celebrating the life of #satishshah was the intention to give him the befitting tribute from Family & friends. His favourite songs, chosen over usual bhajans keeping his preference in mind, were sung. This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi ‘s last words of the song are, WATCH IT TILL THE END, to know what we all wish to promise #satish shah. Hum sang hai … ♥️🙏"



Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast's emotional tribute to Satish Shah

On October 26, when Satish Shah was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, the lead cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai paid an emotional tribute to the actor by singing the title track of their show in which the late actor played the role of Indravadhan Sarabhai. The lead cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Jamnadas Majethia, Deven Bhojani and others, also attended the prayer meet of Satish Shah in Mumbai.



