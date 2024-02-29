Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:30 IST
Emraan Hashmi Jumps In Nepotism Debate: I Might Not Have Got The Grand Launch But...
Emraan Hashmi in a recent interview looked back on his journey as an outsider and shared his two cents on the long-running nepotism debate.
Emraan Hashmi in a recent interview looked back on his journey as an outsider and shared his two cents on the long-running nepotism debate. He told Pinkvilla,“There definitely is an advantage for people in the industry to find inroads or just get your foot in the door when you want to have.. just see your dreams fulfilled. But eventually the audience decides. I, for one, have had the privilege of being part of a film family. I probably might not have got the grand launch that some other star kids would have had but it was easy.”
Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:30 IST
