Emraan Hashmi Sports Army Uniform To Shoot In Kashmir’s Baramulla District, Video Goes Viral

Emraan Hashmi has been shooting for his upcoming film in Kashmir. Photos and videos of the Bollywood star donning army uniform on the sets of the movie are now doing rounds on social media. In the video, the actor could be seen mobbed by fans who gathered around him for selfies and videos.

Emraan Hashmi to seemingly play an Indian army officer in the upcoming movie

Emraan Hashmi’s shoot in Kashmi’s Baramulla district has left fans of the actor and residents of the district excited. As soon as the actor and the film’s team arrived on set, a group of people rushed to see the shooting and catch a glimpse of the actor. Some residents even landed roles as extras in the film.

Photos from the film set | Image: X

Sharing visuals from the ground a post on X (formerly Twitter) made by IANS read, “Bollywood movie Hundi, starring Emraan Hashmi, is currently being shot in Old Town Baramulla, bringing a new wave of excitement and hope to the region. The film shoot has sparked excitement among locals, who are eager to see their town showcased on the big screen.” visuals from the shoot show Emraan dressed in a bullet-proof jacket and the traditional army combat uniform. While details of the movie remain unknown, it can be concluded that the actor will feature in the role of an army officer in the film.

Residents rever as Emraan Hashmi shoots in Baramulla area of Kashmir

The film’s shoot has not only piqued the interest of the locals but also served as a means of employment for the residents. Talking to IANS, a local mentioned getting the role of a ‘vegetable seller’ in the film and expressed excitement about the same. He also urged for more movies to be made in the area so that they could experience cinema and increase employment opportunities. He called Nirupa Roy’s Shehani being the last film to have shot in the district. If true, Emraan Hashmi starrer would be the first film in 6 decades to be shot in Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir: Bollywood movie 'Hundi', starring Emraan Hashmi, is currently being shot in Old Town Baramulla, bringing a new wave of excitement and hope to the region. The film shoot has sparked excitement among locals, who are eager to see their town showcased on the big… pic.twitter.com/wVgaRKGlu3 — IANS (@ians_india)

For the uninitiated, the Kashmir district was previously known to be a violent zone but has now transformed into a cinematic gem. Another local in the area told IANS, that earlier people used to be scared to come in the district but now with films being shot there, they will see it in a new light. He also expressed excitement about seeing Emraan in person for the first time after only watching him on television.