×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Taapsee Pannu, Emraan Hashmi, Manoj Bajpayee Arrive At Anand Pandit’s Daughter’s Wedding Reception

Producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand reception party for his daughter Aish. The bash was attended by several Bollywood actors and directors.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Aish in Mumbai today. She tied the knot with Sahil, earlier this month and celebrities from the industry arrived at their reception party. The guest list included industry big-wigs like Jeetendra, Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma, Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Shreyas Talpade among others. 

Stars galore at Anand Pandt’s daughter's reception 

On April 11, several actors and directors from Bollywood graced the wedding reception of Aish and Sahil. The bash took place in Mumbai and was attended by several big-wigs. Veteran actors Aruna Irani, Poonam Dhillon, Jeetendra and director Rakesh Roshan were in attendance at the bash.

The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma also arrived at the bash. The actress donned a lime-green attire at the star-studded event. Actor Shreyas Talpade, who recently survived a heart attack was also spotted at the celebration. He was accompanied by his wife and the couple were dressed to the nines for the occasion. 

Emraan Hashmi reeunites with Murder co-star Malika Sherawat 

Also in attendance at the bash were actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherwat. The actor, who shared the screen in the 2004 horror drama Murder, posed together for the shutterbugs. A video of their union is now doing rounds on social media. 

Apart from the couple, newlywed Taapsee Pannu also arrived at the bash. The Thappad actress looked elegant in a red saree which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. In a viral video, the paparazzi members could be heard asking her about her husband, to which the actress, reacts with a simple smile. Apart from this Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Singh, Manish Paul, Ameesha Patel, Tanishaa Mukerji and several other members of the industry graced the occasion. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

3 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

3 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

3 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

6 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

6 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

6 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

7 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

7 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

7 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

8 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

12 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

13 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

13 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

17 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo