Taapsee Pannu, Emraan Hashmi, Manoj Bajpayee Arrive At Anand Pandit’s Daughter’s Wedding Reception

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Aish in Mumbai today. She tied the knot with Sahil, earlier this month and celebrities from the industry arrived at their reception party. The guest list included industry big-wigs like Jeetendra, Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma, Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Shreyas Talpade among others.

Stars galore at Anand Pandt’s daughter's reception

On April 11, several actors and directors from Bollywood graced the wedding reception of Aish and Sahil. The bash took place in Mumbai and was attended by several big-wigs. Veteran actors Aruna Irani, Poonam Dhillon, Jeetendra and director Rakesh Roshan were in attendance at the bash.

The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma also arrived at the bash. The actress donned a lime-green attire at the star-studded event. Actor Shreyas Talpade, who recently survived a heart attack was also spotted at the celebration. He was accompanied by his wife and the couple were dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Emraan Hashmi reeunites with Murder co-star Malika Sherawat

Also in attendance at the bash were actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherwat. The actor, who shared the screen in the 2004 horror drama Murder, posed together for the shutterbugs. A video of their union is now doing rounds on social media.

Apart from the couple, newlywed Taapsee Pannu also arrived at the bash. The Thappad actress looked elegant in a red saree which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. In a viral video, the paparazzi members could be heard asking her about her husband, to which the actress, reacts with a simple smile. Apart from this Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Singh, Manish Paul, Ameesha Patel, Tanishaa Mukerji and several other members of the industry graced the occasion.

