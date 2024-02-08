English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Emraan Hashmi to play the villain in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3? Meeting with Farhan sparks rumours

Emraan Hashmi recently visited Farhan Akhtar's office. The actor's visit to the Don 3 director has given rise to speculation about his role in the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi | Image:therealemraan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi has impressed fans with his portrayal of the antagonist in several films like Murder, Gangster, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Chehre. The actor is now reported to play the role of the villain again in the Farhan Akhtar directorial Don 3 which is headlined by Ranveer Singh. The actor’s visit to the director’s office has sparked the rumours. 

Emraan Hashmi visits Farhan Akhtar office

On January 10, Emraan Hashmi was spotted entering Farhan Akhtar’s office in Mumbai. A video of the actor meeting Farhan Akhtar has gone viral on social media. The video has given rise to the speculations of the actor being a part of the third film in the Don franchise. 

Farhan Akhtar announced the third part of the Don franchise in October 2023. The filmmaker roped in Ranveer Singh to play the lead role in the film. Since the maker has got an actor from outside the franchise to play the protagonist, it is assumed that the negative role will also be played by an actor who did not feature in the franchise as yet. However, there is no official confirmation on the casting of the film yet. 

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism for Don 3 

During a popular chat show, Ranveer was asked to deliver an automated message to those who thought he wasn’t fit for the role in Don 3. To this, the actor urged the audience to give him a chance. He said, "Ek chance dedo, 12-13 saal me thik thak hi kaam kiya hai maine, toh ek mauka toh banta hai (Give me a chance, I have done decent work in the last 12-13 years, so I deserve a chance)."

 

In August, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and shared a long post in which he asked the audience to show the new Don (Ranveer Singh) the same affection that they showed to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Announcing the film, he shared the first look of the actor in which he is mouthing the iconic dialogue, "Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab, puchte hai ye sab. Unse keh do ki fir jaag utha hu main aur phir saamne jald aane ko..."

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement