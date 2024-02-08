Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi has impressed fans with his portrayal of the antagonist in several films like Murder, Gangster, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Chehre. The actor is now reported to play the role of the villain again in the Farhan Akhtar directorial Don 3 which is headlined by Ranveer Singh. The actor’s visit to the director’s office has sparked the rumours.

Emraan Hashmi visits Farhan Akhtar office

On January 10, Emraan Hashmi was spotted entering Farhan Akhtar’s office in Mumbai. A video of the actor meeting Farhan Akhtar has gone viral on social media. The video has given rise to the speculations of the actor being a part of the third film in the Don franchise.

Farhan Akhtar announced the third part of the Don franchise in October 2023. The filmmaker roped in Ranveer Singh to play the lead role in the film. Since the maker has got an actor from outside the franchise to play the protagonist, it is assumed that the negative role will also be played by an actor who did not feature in the franchise as yet. However, there is no official confirmation on the casting of the film yet.

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism for Don 3

During a popular chat show, Ranveer was asked to deliver an automated message to those who thought he wasn’t fit for the role in Don 3. To this, the actor urged the audience to give him a chance. He said, "Ek chance dedo, 12-13 saal me thik thak hi kaam kiya hai maine, toh ek mauka toh banta hai (Give me a chance, I have done decent work in the last 12-13 years, so I deserve a chance)."

In August, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and shared a long post in which he asked the audience to show the new Don (Ranveer Singh) the same affection that they showed to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Announcing the film, he shared the first look of the actor in which he is mouthing the iconic dialogue, "Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab, puchte hai ye sab. Unse keh do ki fir jaag utha hu main aur phir saamne jald aane ko..."