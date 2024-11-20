sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 21:42 IST, November 20th 2024

Exclusive | AR Rahman's Estranged Wife Took Offence Over 'Divorce Hashtag'? Her Lawyer Responds

Vandana Shah, who is representing Saira Banu in the divorce case, spoke about the trolling Rahman is facing for using a hashtag in his separation statement.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AR Rahman and Saira Banu separated after 29 years
AR Rahman and Saira Banu separated after 29 years | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:42 IST, November 20th 2024