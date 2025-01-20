FACT CHECK: Is Priyanka Chopra Heading to Maha Kumbh? Here's What Viral Video Claims

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a video from en route to a destination. Judging by the video, social media users speculated that she is in Prayagraj to partake in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. However, the actress herself has not specified this. As per the latest information, on January 16 the Fashion actress arrived in India and landed in Hyderabad. She is in the country for the shoot of her film SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli.