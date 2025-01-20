Published 18:03 IST, January 20th 2025
FACT CHECK: Is Priyanka Chopra Heading to Maha Kumbh? Here's What Viral Video Claims
Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account to share a video from what is believed to be Prayagraj. However, the actress was last known to be in Hyderabad.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra at the Jio MAMI film festival | Image: Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a video from en route to a destination. Judging by the video, social media users speculated that she is in Prayagraj to partake in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. However, the actress herself has not specified this. As per the latest information, on January 16 the Fashion actress arrived in India and landed in Hyderabad. She is in the country for the shoot of her film SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli.
