Fan Pages Reveal Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Son Akaay Kohli's Face, Netizens Furious With Intrusion Of Privacy
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: The couple welcomed their second son Akaay Kohli in February last year, and the face of the toddler has been unveiled now.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: The celebrity couple has always insisted on hiding the faces of their children Vamika and Akaay. Despite their attempts, fan pages of the actor-cricketer couple have sometimes leaked photos showing the faces of the children. The same happened recently, when a fan page revealed the face of their almost 2-year-old son Akaay Kohli.
Akaay Kohli's face revealed by fan pages
On January 11, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai from Vrindavan, where they visited Premanand Ji Maharaj. Upon arriving at Mumbai's private airport, the former Indian cricket team skipper posed for the paparazzi while his family members sat in the car. The couple went to the extent of shielding their children's faces with an umbrella.
However, some fan pages leaked the photo of Akaay Kohli. The paparazzi members clicked the photo of the infant despite the parents' strict instructions not to. The photos went viral online and this did not sit well with social media users.
Netizens upset with paparazzi intrusion
Sharing the videos online several social media users objected to the paparazzi intrusion. They stressed that despite Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's consistent requests the fan pages have leaked the photos of their children. For the unversed, the same happened with the couple's elder daughter Vamika earlier.
In May 2024 Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent the paparazzi members goodies as a token of gratitude for maintaining their privacy. Varinder Chawla, a paparazzo, took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video offering a peek into the gift hamper. The hamper also has a note that reads, "Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! With love, Anushka and Virat”.
Fondly referred to as Virushka, Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they have named Vamika. They welcomed Akaay in February 2024.
