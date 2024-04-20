Farah Khan Reveals Strange Demands Bollywood Stars Have On Set: Until The Vanity Vans Come...

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked at the box office despite being made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. This further raised question on how much are the producers spending on films. A recent Film Companion report suggested that majority of film's budgets are spent on the star fees. Now, Farah Khan weighed in on the issue and addressed how star demand certain things before even starting their work on the set.

Farah Khan makes a shocking revelation

Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed in a recent video that actors demand for four vanity vans each before they even start their day's work. In her vlog, she even told Dipika Kakkar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim that actors have several demands for themselves before entering the sets of their film. She said, “Until the vans don’t come, they don’t act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans for themselves. One person. One is for their gym, one is for their staff, one is for them, one is… then the food truck comes, that’s separate.”

She added, “Earlier, heroines would change behind trees, we would hold towels for them. I have done it for them. When you go for (outdoor) shoots you’d do it, even in Switzerland they would change behind the bus, use bedsheets to cover. Now the actors don’t budge unless their vans come.”

Fans react to Farah's viral video

A video of Farah Khan’s shocking revelation surfaced on social media and netizens have reacted to the same. One user wrote, “And then we wonder how every xyz film costs 100+ crores 💀 More money is spent on stars and their team rather than spending on a making decent film…”

Another social media user chimed in and wrote, “I can understand having such demands if you are bringing audience or variety in craft to the table. I wouldn’t judge.”