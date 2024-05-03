Advertisement

In 2005, Anees Bazmee directed the blockbuster film No Entry featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the comedy became a cult classic and also the highest-grossing film of the year. Over the years, No Entry has maintained its popularity through repeated television broadcasts and transformed into one of the most popular comedy franchises.

The makers have now decided to revive the movie, however, with a new star cast namely Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor. Reacting to the news, Fardeen Khan expressed his disappointment in not being part of the sequel.

Advertisement

Fardeen Khan on No Entry 2 script

In a conversation with PTI, Fardeen revealed he has heard the script of the new film and is satisfied with it. While he is upset about not being a part of it, he is only wishing good things for the team of No Entry 2. The actor said, “I've heard the script, it is absolutely hilarious. I think everyone tried hard to work out whether it was from Salman Khan or Boney Kapoor or Anees Bazmee... It's a film that's close to my heart."

Advertisement

"Wish we could have been a part of it but it wasn’t meant to be. So, these things happen. For Anees and Boney, I only have love and my best wishes on the sequel, all I would say is: ‘Don't mess it up’,” he added. The 50-year-old actor said he is looking forward to the sequel.

“I don't know whether they're doing something different with the sequel but I'm pretty sure it will be close to what Anees had already written. I think it will be incredible. I wish them luck, love, I'm dying to see it when it comes out,” he added.

Advertisement

What is No Entry about?

No Entry revolves around two married men, who find themselves in trouble because of their womanising friend, Prem. Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitley played the female leads in the first part, with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo.

Advertisement

New cast of No Entry 2

No Entry 2 is expected to go on floors in December this year.

Advertisement