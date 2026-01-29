Farhan Akhtar Puts Don 3 On Back Burner Again After Ranveer Singh's Exit, To Focus On Jee Le Zaraa: Report

Farhan Akhtar has been busy preparing for his next directorial, Don 3, but due to Ranveer Singh's sudden exit, the actor-director has reportedly decided to hold the project. It has been reported that Farhan has now shifted all focus to Jee Le Zaraa, which he had earlier announced with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Don 3 shelved?

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying Don 3's casting is crucial, and he wants to be sure before roping in any actor. "Farhan feels the casting of Don is crucial. He wants to be absolutely sure about who steps into the role, and it is a longer process." Owing to this, he has decided to reinitiate the conversation around Jee Le Zaraa. It is one of the special projects for Farhan, and the script has already been locked. The delay has largely been due to logistical challenges and date alignments of all three leading actresses.

"Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward," Pinkvilla quoted the source saying.

(A poster of Jee Le Zaraa | Image: IMDb)

The source added, "If the dates align, the film could finally go on floors in the second half of 2026. Creatively, everything is in place, and it’s now about managing schedules." Farhan has started discussing with Priyanka, Katrina and Alia and is hoping their timelines align.

All about Jee Le Zaraa

Je Le Zaraa is a long-pending project which serves as a final chapter in a trilogy series, following Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film will be produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.