Published 20:00 IST, January 9th 2025
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Expecting Their First Child? Shabana Azmi Addresses Rumours
Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19, 2022. He was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabnani and the ex-couple share two daughters.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got married in February 2022 after dating for several years, but it was not an easy ride for the couple. Recently, several reports circulating that Shibani is pregnant, however Farhan’s stepmother Shabana Azmi has quashed the reports.
Shibani Dandekar not pregnant?
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’ close sources reportedly mentioned that the couple might welcome baby this year. However, there is no truth as the couple themselves did not announce it. According to a report, Shabana Azmi has denied the report and said that it’s not true.
Relationship timeline of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were first seen together in public while attending the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. After their 2018 public appearance, rumours started swirling about their relationship, as it had happened after Farhan Akhtar’s divorce.
They eventually announced their wedding after taking to Instagram and posting stories about the surprising event. Farhan Akhtar also took to Instagram a few days later after the wedding and detailed a lengthy post celebrating their union together.
In a podcast, Shibani candidly opened up about how her bond with Farhan changed after marriage. She shared that they started going to couple therapy around six months before or after their engagement. "It wasn’t one person convincing the other. It was like this is something that sounds like a smart thing to do," she added. The couple continued their therapy sessions even after the wedding and stressed that it was important to guide them. It wasn’t one person convincing the other. It was like this is something that sounds like a smart thing to do.”
Shibani and Farhan dated for around four years before getting married in a low-key intimate ceremony at Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse. Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabnani and the ex-couple share two daughters Shakya and Akira.
Updated 20:00 IST, January 9th 2025