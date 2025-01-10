Fateh Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonu Sood's Debut Directorial Dents Game Changer Biz In Hindi

Fateh Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonu Sood marked his directorial debut with the action film Fateh, which released on January 10 coinciding with the festival of Sankranti. Early reviews of the film were good and Fateh has managed to score an opening day collection of ₹2.5 crore. Banking on the popularity of recent action films like Marco and Kill, Fateh will look to break even at the box office. However, Ram Charan's Game Changer is proving to be a hurdle in its way.

Sonu Sood marks his directorial debut with Fateh | Image: X

Fateh opening day collection low

Fateh collected around ₹2.5 crore on its opening day. The numbers are decent, but a little on the lower side. The occupancy remained below 30% mark but grew from 10% percent to 28% as evening dawned. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer, which collected ₹7 crore in Hindi, is proving to be a big obstacle in its way. Nevertheless, how the clash will pan out remains to be seen.

Ram Charan's Game Changer released on the same day as Fateh | Image: X

Fateh: A violent film rooted in emotions

Fateh follows the story of an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam. Apart from Sonu, the action film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah. According to the makers, Fateh is inspired by real-life instances of cybercrime.

Fateh also stars Jacqueline Fernandez | Image: X