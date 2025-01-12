Fateh Box Office Collection Day 2: Sonu Sood's Action Film Refuses To Bow Down In Front Of Game Changer

Fateh is directed by Sonu Sood also features him as the titular character | Image: X

Fateh Box Office Collection Day 2: Sonu Sood's directorial debut Fateh hopes to bank in on the recent good run of action films at the box office, including Marco and Kill. It is facing a big challenge in Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer but has managed to hold its own in the Hindi belts, given the movie has been receiving good reviews from the viewers.

How much did Fateh earn on day 2?

Both Game Changer and Fateh collections remained steady in the Hindi belts. The Bollywood action film's biz remained decent on the second day. It collected a little over ₹2 crore on Saturday, witnessing a slight decline from its opening day biz of around ₹2.5 crore. The two-day collection of Fateh is ₹4.40 crore, with eyes set on ₹7-8 crore biz in the first weekend.

Like Fateh, Game Changer's Hindi collection remained steady on day 2. Both films are likely to enjoy decent first-weekend business in the northern belts.

Fateh is inspired by real-life instances of cybercrime

Fateh follows the story of an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam. Apart from Sonu, the action film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah. According to the makers, Fateh is inspired by real-life instances of cybercrime.

