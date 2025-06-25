Fatima Sana Shaikh Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With Vijay Varma: Acche Ladke Hai...

Updated 25 June 2025 at 20:01 IST
At an event for the promotions of her upcoming series Aap Jaisa Koi co-starring R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh talked about being single when asked about her love life. The actress was talking about what makes a relationship successful, when she was questioned if she had met a person who she thought was ideal for her. To this, she said, "Acche ladke hai hi nai yaar.. Koi bhi nahi hai (meri life mein) Filmon mein acche hote hai.” She also confirmed being single.
These comments come after Fatima and Vijay Varma were linked together. Vijay has broken up with Tamannaah Bhatia and was said to have moved on from her with the Ludo actress. However, Fatima's "I'm single" remark will surely douse the fire circling around her rumoured love life with Vijay. The two will feature together for the first time in Gustaakh Ishq, also featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. It is directed by Vibhav Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra.
Fatima and Vijay are part of the same group of friends and are often snapped together at parties. However, when they stepped out for a dine-out in Mumbai recently and were photographed sharing laughter and hugs together, speculations began that they were dating. Vijay, meanwhile, has ended his three-year-long relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia earlier this year. The former couple met on the set of Lust Stories and began dating. However, due to reasons unknown, they drifted apart and called it quits in their relationship.
Published 25 June 2025 at 19:38 IST