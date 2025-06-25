Republic World
Updated 25 June 2025 at 20:01 IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With Vijay Varma: Acche Ladke Hai...

Of late, rumours have been rife that Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is dating Vijay Varma after the latter's breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her relationship status at the trailer launch of Aap Jaisa Koi
Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her relationship status at the trailer launch of Aap Jaisa Koi | Image: Republic

At an event for the promotions of her upcoming series Aap Jaisa Koi co-starring R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh talked about being single when asked about her love life. The actress was talking about what makes a relationship successful, when she was questioned if she had met a person who she thought was ideal for her. To this, she said, "Acche ladke hai hi nai yaar.. Koi bhi nahi hai (meri life mein) Filmon mein acche hote hai.” She also confirmed being single.

Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Metro In Dino will release on July 4 | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;

These comments come after Fatima and Vijay Varma were linked together. Vijay has broken up with Tamannaah Bhatia and was said to have moved on from her with the Ludo actress. However, Fatima's "I'm single" remark will surely douse the fire circling around her rumoured love life with Vijay. The two will feature together for the first time in Gustaakh Ishq, also featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. It is directed by Vibhav Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra. 

Fatima and Vijay will feature in Gustaakh Ishq | Image: Instagram

Fatima and Vijay are part of the same group of friends and are often snapped together at parties. However, when they stepped out for a dine-out in Mumbai recently and were photographed sharing laughter and hugs together, speculations began that they were dating. Vijay, meanwhile, has ended his three-year-long relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia earlier this year. The former couple met on the set of Lust Stories and began dating. However, due to reasons unknown, they drifted apart and called it quits in their relationship.

Published 25 June 2025 at 19:38 IST