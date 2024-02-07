Advertisement

Fighter is all set to release on January 25. The advance bookings of the film opened on January 20 and has been receiving overwhelming response from the moviegoers. The film is releasing in 3D and IMAX 3D versions, whose tickets are in huge demand.

Fighter 3D sells more tickets than 2D version

According to Sacnilk, the 3D version of Fighter has sold 1.78 crore tickets. The film's IMAX 3D version has sold 32 lakh tickets. Meanwhile, the 2D version of Fighter has 1.06 crore tickets. The total tickets sold for the film till now are 3.25 crore across formats. Going by the numbers, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer is going to do well at the box office.

According to a report in Box Office India, Fighter may end up earning ₹25 crore on day 1. Another factor that may affect the film's collections in the mass circuits is that it is similar to Hollywood film Top Gun, according to the website.

Fighter synopsis and cast

According to the film’s official synopsis, Fighter is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

“They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. ‘Fighter’ is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles,” it read.

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh. It is directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame. This is the director's second film with Fighter's leading lady Deepika Padukone after Pathaan and third with Hrithik Roshan after Bang Bang and War.