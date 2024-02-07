Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Fighter: Censor Board's Axe Falls On Hrithik-Deepika Film, Makers Edit Out Sexual Scenes

The CBFC board had reportedly asked the makers of Fighter to remove some "sexually suggestive scenes" from the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter clips deleted | Image:Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fighter, the much-awaited film of actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has finally hit the theaters today. While the Siddharth Ananda directorial has opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences, viewers noticed certain differences in the film's theatrical version. Many pointed out that certain scenes that featured Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's intimacy have been removed from the film's theatrical version. Mostly these scenes were shown in the film's songs and promotional videos that were released before the film's release.  

Which Scenes Are Removed From Fighter?

According to viewers, all the intimate scenes from the film have been removed. All the scenes that went viral from the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch were removed. The song reportedly didn't play throughout the film. All the beach shots of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone that went viral on social media upon the film's various song releases have been removed. The only intimate scene that was featured in the film was a kiss between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone at the end of the film.  

According to reports, the CBFC board had asked the makers of the film to remove some "sexually suggestive scenes". Most of these scenes were in the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch, which makers have reportedly removed from the film.

What Do We Know About Fighter?

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover among others. It is said to be India's first aerial action film. The film is about a special team from the Air Force, who fight the terrorist. The film was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day. Hrithik's Fighter currently has no direct competition at the box office. The only film that was released alongside the Hrithik starrer is Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban. However, for reasons best known to the makers, the film has only been released in Malayalam worldwide with English subtitles. The other language versions of the film will most likely release on February 2.  
 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

