Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Collects ₹1 Crore In Advance Bookings

Fighter is an aerial-action film set to release on the big screen on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The aerial-action movie is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is helmed by War and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand. Ahead of the release, the advanced booking of the film opened to a positive response from cine-goers.

Fighter Advanced booking shows a positive trend

Fighter advanced booking opened on January 20, a week ahead of the film’s release. The Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer has spun a positive reception ahead of release, as per advanced booking reports. Figures provided by trade insider site Sacnilk, suggest that the movie has already amassed a total of ₹1.95 crore on Day 1 from advanced booking collections.

As per Sacnilk, the movie has sold 59556 tickets on the first day. The National Capital Region hjas been the highest contributor to the film’s advanced booking collection followed by Mumbai and Pune. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that he hopes the ‘momentum’ of the film’s business continues.

Siddharth Anand claims Fighter is not a one-man show

As per a PTI report, Siddharth Anand said, "Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether. Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here."

He further mentioned: “This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on 25 January, 2024.”



