Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Collects ₹1 Crore In Advance Bookings

Fighter will make a theatrical debut on January 25, ahead of Republic Day. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter Trailer
फाइटर का ट्रेलर | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fighter is an aerial-action film set to release on the big screen on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The aerial-action movie is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is helmed by War and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand. Ahead of the release, the advanced booking of the film opened to a positive response from cine-goers.

Fighter Advanced booking shows a positive trend 

Fighter advanced booking opened on January 20, a week ahead of the film’s release. The Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer has spun a positive reception ahead of release, as per advanced booking reports. Figures provided by trade insider site Sacnilk, suggest that the movie has already amassed a total of ₹1.95 crore on Day 1 from advanced booking collections. 

As per Sacnilk, the movie has sold 59556 tickets on the first day. The National Capital Region hjas been the highest contributor to the film’s advanced booking collection followed by Mumbai and Pune. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that he hopes the ‘momentum’ of the film’s business continues. 

Siddharth Anand claims Fighter is not a one-man show 

As per a PTI report, Siddharth Anand said, "Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether. Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here."

 

He further mentioned: “This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on 25 January, 2024.” 

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ian Botham Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Another LOSS for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami: Vissel Kobe beat MLS side

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Nitish After Meeting PM Modi, Nadda: 'Abh Idhar Udhar Nahi'

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Article 370 Poster: Yami Gautam, Priya Mani Are At Crossroads

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Fiery Speech In Rajya Sabha

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement