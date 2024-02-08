Advertisement

Fighter, directed by War famed Siddharth Anand, is all set to hit the big screen on January 25 coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The film is headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Veteran star Anil Kapoor too plays a pivotal role in the film. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers unveiled the trailer today, January 15.

Fighter trailer shows squadron leaders on a patriotic note

Fighter trailer was unveiled by the makers on January 15. The trailer shows Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone ready as squadron leaders to take on the enemy. The trailer opens with the dialogue, “Fighter who nahi jo apna target achieve karta hai, par who hai jo unko thokk deta hai.” . The visuals followed then show Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone getting ready to take on the enemy in the sky. In the movie, the actors, who play officers of the Indian Air Force take on the sky in their deadly weapons. Anil Kapoor can be heard motivating them by assuring that they are the ‘top aviators' of the Indian Air Force.

The trailer then shows the members coming together to form a quick-response team. The visuals of then show visuals from the Pulwama attack. What follows next is the quick response team getting ready to take on the attackers and teach them a stern lesson. With intense backdrop music, high-octane action and nail-biting drama, the Fighter trailer has piqued the interest of cine-goers ahead of the film's release.

Fighter teaser shows a high-octane action release

On December 8, the teaser of Figther was unveiled. The teaser begins with Hrithik’s character of Shamsher Pathania as his silhouette is seen walking on the runway. The engines are charged and the propellers are boosted as the fighter aircraft takes off in a thrilling display of skill and maneuverability as the viewers are introduced to the characters of Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor. The teaser delivers a stupendous visual experience, immersing viewers into the world of Fighter. It captivates and promises a portrayal of high-octane action, offering an adrenaline rush and igniting anticipation for the cinematic marvel to come.

Talking about the film, Siddharth, director, and producer of the film, shared: “‘Fighter' has been a labour of love and dedication. The teaser launch is an exciting prelude to the spectacle we aim to bring to the screen. It's just a fraction of the drama and intensity that the movie encapsulates.” He further mentioned: “This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on 25 January, 2024.”

(With inputs from IANS)