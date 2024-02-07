Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Exclusive/ Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Receive Legal Notice For Kissing In Uniform

The IAF officer in his legal notice has claimed that Fighter's portrayal has the potential to create a negative image of the IAF and its officers.

Sandip Singh
Fighter
Fighter clips deleted | Image:Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Trouble mounts for the Fighter team including stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, filmmaker Siddharth Anand, and producer Ajit Andhare. The team has been slapped with a legal notice by Wing Commander Soumya Deep Das, an officer of the Indian Air Force. The officer in his notice has slammed the makers for showing Hrithik and Deepika engaging in romantic scenes, including kissing, while dressed in official IAF uniforms.

Team Fighter in trouble

The legal notice, with the subject "Legal notice for defamation, insult and negative impact of the Indian Air Force and its officers" states that the Indian Air Force uniform is not merely a piece of clothing. It is a powerful symbol of unwavering commitment to duty, national security, and selfless service.

 

It further read, "It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilising this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation."

The legal notice also claimed that such inappropriate behaviour in uniform sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards that are expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders.

Commander Soumya Deep Das who sent the notice said “IAF uniform is a symbol of national pride and honour, representing the dedication and sacrifice of our brave officers who defend our nation's borders. By depicting actors in IAF uniforms engaging in activities unrelated to their official duties, you are not only violating the Indian Air Force Act but also disrespecting the sanctity and significance of the uniform." 

Advocates Prathamesh Gaikwad, Surabhi Sawant representing wing commander said “While artistic freedom and creative expression are recognized, they cannot be used as justifications for blatant misrepresentation and defamation. Artistic license in filmmaking does not extend to demeaning and insulting an institution like the IAF or its officers who dedicate their lives to serving the nation. Young people who aspire to serve their nation in the IAF may be discouraged by the image projected in the film. This can adversely affect the national security and defence of our country. “

'Kissing in uniform is considered grossly inappropriate'

The legal notice also read that "kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them."

It further read, "The scenario in which creative expression has been exerted is reminiscent of a battlefield, resulting in many martyrs. It appears to be an improper and awkward type of artistic expression that lacks relevancy and is an undignified portrayal of patriotism.

Fighter controversies

Fighter made headlines soon after its trailer was released online. Many stars from Pakistan criticised the film for showing people of a specific religion in a bad light. The film later was banned in the UAE countries. Just before the film's release, CBFC suggested the makers make changes in the film, and as a result, all the intimate scenes between the lead stars were removed from the film, including the song - Ishq Jaisa Kuch. Recently, filmmaker Siddharth Anand was slammed for his statement when he addressed the lukewarm response to the film at the box office and stated that his film failed to create an impact because "90% of the Indians haven't ever sat in a flight."
 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

